Woman dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Osceola

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) -According to a press release issued by the Osceola Police Department, they responded to a shooting around 9 a.m.
Osceola officers went to a residence on the 200 block of Wingfield Tuesday morning.
Officers were told a female had been shot and made contact with the victim who was able to identify the shooter.
The victim passed away a short time later at the South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center.
Officers searched for and found the suspect who was taken into custody.
Because this is an ongoing investigation, law enforcement officials aren’t releasing any names at this time.
The suspect is awaiting a probable cause hearing.
