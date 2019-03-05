What you need to know March 5

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Tuesday, March 5.
Today feel like temperatures range from the low negative single digits to the teens.
Lisa Michaels says there will be a lot of sunshine again today, but the frigid temperatures stick around again with highs ranging from the upper 20s in our northern counties to mid to upper 30s in our southern counties.
Winds out of the northwest will make feels-like temps in the teens and 20s during the afternoon.
More sun is expected on Wednesday, but temperatures will continue to warm each day until the weekend.
We are still tracking the chance for rain near the end of the week and possibly a few thunderstorms during the weekend which some could be strong.
- What texting and driving can really cost you.
- The Ste. Genevieve Volunteer Fire Department got a new ladder fire truck in mid-February.
- A big retailer is closing another one of its stores in the Heartland.
- State by state, the U.S. is slowly legalizing sports betting, and Illinois’s Governor J.B. Pritzker is looking to join in on the industry.
A bald eagle’s life hung in the balance, and a group of people swooped in to save the day.
A 4-year-old boy was just trying to play with a couple of dogs when he lost his hand.
