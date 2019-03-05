Tenn. couple: Paducah DOE nuclear site ‘most unique’

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Tennessee couple who has toured a number of nuclear sites says that the US Department of Energy’s DOE Paducah, Ky. site is the “most unique” because so many buildings are still intact.
“The Paducah Site is the most unique of all the places we’ve visited because so many buildings are still intact,” Nanette Gallant said of the plant that ceased uranium enrichment in 2013. “We have been astounded at the enormity, yet efficiency, of these plants and activities to help our military be prepared to defend our nation at multiple levels.”
Nanette and her husband Lee Gallant live in Knoxville, Tenn.
Around 1,450 people have tourned the site.
“DOE is proud to welcome the public to the Paducah Site for the fourth consecutive year to learn about not only the former missions here, but also the economic benefits to the community and the progress of our environmental cleanup," said Site Lead Jennifer Woodard.
Online registration for the April 6 and May 18, 2019 tours is now open. Visit https://fourriversnuclearpartnership.com/tours for details and registration.
