Sheriff’s Office: Man dies from suspected cold exposure near Ava, IL

AVA, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead from suspected cold exposure on Monday, March 4.
The sheriff’s office responded to a residence on Roserne Rd. just outside of Ava, Illinois around 10 a.m. on Monday.
Ryan Jones, 41, was found by a family member outside his home after Jones failed to show up for work.
A preliminary investigation showed that Jones was dropped off by a friend the night before and it appeared that Jones had problems getting into his home after his ride left.
Wind chills that night were around -10 degrees.
It is suspected that Jones died from cold exposure.
An autopsy is set for Tuesday, March 5.
The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play but is continuing to investigate.
