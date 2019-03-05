Shawnee Community College President takes on new role at the school

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - After a closed-door meeting on Monday, March 4, the Shawnee Community College Board of Trustees announced President Dr. Peggy Bradford will be taking on a new role.
In a joint statement from the Board of Trustees and Dr. Bradford, they said Bradford approached the board about the possibility of shifting her focus as president to work towards bolstering community and legislative partnerships for the college.
Based on a mutually agreed upon proposal, Dr. Bradford will continue to work on behalf of students at Shawnee through the rest of her contract. This new role requires significant absence from campus and aims to produce positive outcomes for the students attending.
Mike McMahan spoke on behalf of the Board of Trustees about the change.
“Dr. Bradford’s ability to reach into the legislative community to seek out support on behalf of our students is undeniable," said McMahan. “We are confident that by agreeing to allow Dr. Bradford to pursue new avenues for students success in this manner, she can help us to fulfill the mission of Shawnee Community College."
In assuming this new role, Dr. Bradford turns over day-to-day operations of the College on June 15, 2019 to an interim team that will rely on the capable administrative staff currently in place at Shawnee.
