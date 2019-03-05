Sen. Durbin, Duckworth press Trump administration to release bridge repair funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Illinois US. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) have sent a letter to the Federal Highway Administration to release funds for bridge repairs in the state.
The senators are asking for $475 million in new funding for risk-based bridge repair and replacement that can be secured for fiscal year 2019. Of Illinois’ 26,775 bridge, 2303 were found to be in need for repair.
“Illinois has identified needed repairs on 2,642 bridges in the state, which the state estimates will cost nearly $10 billion. Increased investment at both the state and federal level is badly needed to confront this challenge, which is why we pushed to include nearly half a billion dollars for risk-based bridge repair in this year’s appropriations bill,” the Senators wrote. “Each day that FHWA waits to release this new funding is another day that the state of Illinois must wait to address some of its pressing bridge repair issues.”
Illinois has the fifth highest number of structurally deficient bridges in the nation.
The increased FHWA bridge funding provided by Congress is specifically reserved for states around the country with the highest bridge repair and replacement needs.
