Scammer claims to solicit funds for Marshall County Rescue Squad

(KFVS) - If you get a call asking for money, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says make sure you know who you’re talking to.
Sheriff’s Office officials would like to put out a warning about a scam phone call going through out the county.
The scammer claims to be soliciting funds for the Marshall County Rescue Squad.
The Rescue Squad currently is not asking for funds.
Officials said please do not provide this caller with any personal information or donate any funds.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.