Roseanne Cash, Marty Stuart to highlight Johnny Cash Heritage Festival

DYESS, AR (KAIT) -Two notable music stars will grace the stage at the 2019 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival in Dyess.
According to a news release, musicians Roseanne Cash and Marty Stuart will perform on Saturday, Oct. 19 as part of a three-day music festival that runs from Oct. 17-19.
“I am thrilled and delighted that for the third year in a row, the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival will be held on the grounds of the Boyhood Home in Dyess,” Roseanne Cash said. “This exciting benefit event raises funds to continue our mission of bringing attention to the rich history of my father in the Arkansas Delta and the New Deal-era colony in which he was raised."
Tickets for the festival go on sale beginning Monday, March 11. You can get those tickets here or by calling the Central Box Office at Arkansas State University at 870-972-2781 or 800-745-3000.
According to the news release, tickets cost $35 for general admission, $100 for reserved chair seating and $200 for a full circle package.
After beginning the event with successful music events in 2011 at First National Bank Arena, the festival has since expanded to a three-day music festival and moved to Dyess in 2017.
