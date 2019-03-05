Our warming trend continues

Another cold, but dry night ahead. Lows tonight will dip into the teens and 20s. Wednesday will bring slightly warmer temperatures and more sunshine to the area. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s. Clouds and scattered rain chances will sneak back in for Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance our northern counties could see a wintry mix Thursday morning, but it will be very light. Saturday heavy rain and thunderstorms area possible, some storms could be strong.