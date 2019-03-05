MO AG files lawsuit against telemarketer who reportedly made robocalls

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has filed suit against four Florida-based businesses for violating Missouri’s No-Call Law.
According to the lawsuit, Health Advisors of America, Inc., Duff Insurance Brokerage Inc., America’s Best Insurance Group Inc., and Michael T Smith Insurance Inc., and their Presidents, Michael Smith Jr. and Zachary Cox were making robocalls.
The defendants called Mo. residents claiming they had been approved for low cost health insurance plans.
The Attorney General’s Office received 262 complaints about the calls.
Attorney Gen. Eric Schmitt is asking the court to stop the companies from making the calls and is also asking for penalities involving the cost of the prosecution.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.