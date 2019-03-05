Man arrested after deputies notice items being thrown out vehicle window

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky said they pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations.
It happened on Monday, March 4 around 11:15 p.m.
Steven Sullivan was charged with:
- No Registration Plates
- No Registration Receipt
- Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance first-offense
- Failure to Register Transfer Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Control Substance first-degree, first-offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
They stopped a 2000 Dodge Caravan on US 60 and as the vehicle was pulling over, deputies said they saw things flying out the passenger side window.
The driver, 49-year-old Sullivan, grabbed items from the center cup holder and threw them out the window to avoid prosecution according to deputies.
Deputies said they searched the area and found quantities of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Sullivan was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail. Sullivan was also served with an unrelated arrest warrant out of Lyon County for shoplifting under $500.
