Cape Girardeau dad to run Boston Marathon in memory of his daughter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A local father is preparing to run the Boston Marathon to honor children who face an uphill battle against cancer. He’s doing it in memory of his own hero, his daughter.
“The weekend they called to tell me I had got into the Boston marathon was the anniversary, the 11th anniversary of my daughter’s death. They did not know this,” said Shannon Aldridge, a Boston Marathon runner.
But Aldridge knows when he laces up his running shoes to tackle the country’s most famous race, he’ll carry Sahara with him, as he has every day since he lost her in 2007.
“I got up that next morning after Sahara died, and I took Sahara’s basketball, and I walked around town, and I’m just thinking what to do. I gotta figure out a way to help this. I gotta help these other kids,” said Aldridge.
That’s why he’s running the Boston Marathon on the St. Jude Heroes Team, something he owes all to Sahara.
“When she was going through the chemo and the radiation and everything, I was talking to her one night on the phone when she was in Houston. And I was here in Cape. And she said dad you used to run when you were younger. Why don’t you go run? Why don’t you start,” said Aldridge.
Since then, he hasn’t stopped.
“Everything I do is because of her,” said Aldridge.
So while he’s fighting for a cure here, Aldridge said Sahara fights for one too.
“I think even though you’re in heaven, you can still make things happen,” said Aldridge.
To help reach that goal, he hopes to go the extra mile and raise $21 thousand for St. Jude before the race on Monday, April 15. That number is in honor of Sahara’s basketball number, 21.
“I had a friend tell me a couple weeks ago we were having coffee, and he said Shannon you can’t save them all. But I said I’m gonna try.”
And he said Sahara will be right there with him.
“Every step that I take in the marathon, I’ll be thinking of her. And when I cross that finish line I’m gonna point up to the sky and thank her for giving me the strength to do this," said Aldridge.
