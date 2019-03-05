Lawmakers introduce bill to restrict kid friendly e-cigarette flavors

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Sevaral lawmakers including Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) have reintroduced legislation to crackdown on adding kid friendly flavorings in e-cigarettes and cigars.
The Stopping Appealing Flavors in E-Cigarettes for Kids (SAFE Kids) Act would place strong restrictions on e-cigarette flavorings and ban cigar flavorings altogether.
The SAFE Kids Act is supported by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association, the Lung Cancer Alliance, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Respiratory Health Association, and Children’s Hospital Colorado.
Durbin also met with Walgreens Co-Chief Operating Officer Alex Gourlay on March 5 to discuss tobacco sales to minors.
Five years ago I asked Walgreens to follow the lead of CVS Pharmacy and stop selling tobacco products," Durbin said. "What’s happened in those five years? Rates for youth tobacco use have skyrocketed, and children – some who are minors – can still buy a pack of cigarettes ‘at the corner of happy and healthy’. I told Walgreens leadership today that it has to fix its problems cited by the FDA, and that if it truly is committed to improving communities, helping young people, and fighting cancer, then it should stop tobacco sales once and for all.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.