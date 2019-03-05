Lawmakers introduce bill to restrict kid friendly e-cigarette flavors

Five years ago I asked Walgreens to follow the lead of CVS Pharmacy and stop selling tobacco products," Durbin said. "What’s happened in those five years? Rates for youth tobacco use have skyrocketed, and children – some who are minors – can still buy a pack of cigarettes ‘at the corner of happy and healthy’. I told Walgreens leadership today that it has to fix its problems cited by the FDA, and that if it truly is committed to improving communities, helping young people, and fighting cancer, then it should stop tobacco sales once and for all.”