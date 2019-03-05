Lawmaker weighs in on announcement by drug maker to sell lower cost insulin

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) released a statement after a drug maker announced it would sell generic insulin for a lower cost.
Eli Lilly announced it would be selling a less expensive, generic version of its rapid-acting insulin, Humalog.
Humalog was introduced in 1996 and cost $21, but today that same vial now costs $329.
“Humalog can cost as little as $38 in Canada and yet Americans are charged up to $329," said Durbin. "Now Eli Lilly is lowering the price in the U.S. for selected customers to $140. Charging Americans four times what Canadians pay for the same drug hardly merits an outpouring of national gratitude to Eli Lilly.”
Durbin and other lawmakers urged the FDA last week to speed up approvals of lower-cost, generic insulin products in order to help lower costs of the life-saving drug.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.