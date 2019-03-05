Jackson Fire Rescue is fundraising to build a memorial to honor the fallen of 9/11

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -Jackson Fire Rescue station one is making efforts to celebrate 9/11 every day, instead of once a year. The fire department is raising money to build a memorial in front of the station.
Sam Herndon, Organizer, and Firefighter, said the memorial will not only be used to pay respects to the fallen but also to educate the youth.
“Bring something nice to the community a lot of kids now days don’t really know much about 9/11 so we thought this would be a nice way to try and bring something to the community,” he said.
The structure of the memorial holds a great deal of importance.
The memorial base will be in the shape of a pentagon in honor of those killed. There will also be two granite towers with names of 343 firefighters who died. In front of the tower will be a kneeling firefighter that symbolizes all the people who made a difference on 9/11. The benches on the memorial will be used as an educational tool to tell the story of the event.
Herndon said the memorial is planned to be done this year but, they need your help to fund it. Any person, family, organization, and business that donates will have their name put on a plaque near the front of the memorial.
In order to donate fill out a pledge form or contact the department for more information.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.