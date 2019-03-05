Heinz debuts two new hybrid sauces

(KFVS) - First it was Mayochup, now Heinz is debuting two new hybrid sauces.
Mayocue and Mayomust.
Mayocue is a combination of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, while Mayomust is a combination of mayonnaise and mustard.
“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” said Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing for the Heinz brand. “First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!”
The sauces will be sold in 16.5 oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.49 a bottle.
