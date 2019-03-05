Gov. Parson appointing new Supt. of MSHP

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is set to announce his appointment for the next Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
Gov. Parson is scheduled to make the announcement during a news conference at the Capitol in Jefferson City on Tuesday, March 5 at 2 p.m.
Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten will also be attending the news conference with Gov. Parson.
Stay with Heartland News for the latest on the announcement.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.