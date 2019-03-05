A Frigid Start Again!

Today will be another cool start with feel like temperatures ranging from the low negative single digits to the teens. There will be an abundant amount of sunshine again today, but the frigid temperatures stick around again with highs ranging from the upper 20s in our northern counties to mid to upper 30s in our southern counties. Winds out of the northwest will make feel like temps in the teens and 20s during the afternoon.
More sun is expected on Wednesday, but temperatures will continue to warm each day. We are still tracking the chance for rain near the end of the week and possibly a few thunderstorms during the weekend which some could be strong.
-Lisa
