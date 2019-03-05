Former SEMO, St. Louis Cardinal RB donates memorbilia to Poplar Bluff school

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A 1967 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School who played for Southeast Missouri State Univerisity and in the NFL has donated memorbilia to his high school.
Eddie Moss donated his collection of sports memorabilia on Friday, Feb. 22, for a new Poplar Bluff Mules Wall of Fame display.
Moss was selected in the 13th round of the NFL draft in 1972 by the Buffalo Bills, and went on to play for the St. Louis Football Cardinals from 1973-76, along with the Washington Redskins from 1977-78.
He was also a top rusher in back-to-back seasons at Southeast Missouri State University.
Moss was named a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2016.
Moss donated a professional portrait, official resolution, newspaper article, sports program, award plaque and signed jersey.
The display was spearheaded by security officer Wesley Lewis.
