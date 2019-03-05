First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - Grab the sunglasses! We’ll have plenty of sunshine this afternoon and it will be slightly warmer than Monday.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says high temperatures will top out in the upper 20s in our northern counties to the mid and upper 30s to the South.
There is a slight breeze this afternoon which will make the feels-like temperatures a little lower.
Tonight temperatures will dip back down into the teen across much of the Heartland.
More sun is expected on Wednesday, but temperatures will continue to warm each day until the weekend.
Scattered showers will move into the area on Thursday and Friday.
Thunderstorms are still possible on Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.
