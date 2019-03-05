Center for Agricultural Hemp introduced at Murray State

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Murray State University has announced a new Center for Agricultural Hemp. The center will be administered by the Hutson School of Agriculture.
“The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill was the final step in bringing agricultural hemp into the mainstream of America’s agriculture commodities,” Kentucky First District U.S. Rep. James Comer “Murray State was the first university in America to participate in the very first hemp pilot program. Today, Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture is one of the leading agricultural hemp schools in the nation."
The center’s focus will involve: agronomy, cannabinoid science, agribusiness, economics and finance, animal feeds and fibers, education, hemp policy, workforce development and agricultural hemp farming.
The 2018 Farm Bill, which reclassified hemp as an agricultural commodity, has grown further interest in the crop and its possibilities.
“Agricultural hemp has been a major part of Kentucky’s history, and we are looking forward to continuing our role as a national leader in its renewal as an important part of our agricultural community," said University President Dr. Bob Jackson.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture recently approved an expansion to include up to 50,000 acres in the 2019 crop production year
A substantial amount of the acreage is within Murray State’s service region.
