Are you too young to suffer from a stroke?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - You might be wondering if age determines if you or your loved ones run the risk of having a stroke. But, experts say it doesn’t.
"Strokes can and do happen to anyone at any age,” said Mary Green-Brown, SoutheastHEALTH Stroke Coordinator.
According to Green-Brown, 25 percent of Americans will have a stroke under the age of 65.
"It is very, very devastating to families, because you go from being a person who’s working to someone who’s dependent on caregivers,” said Green-Brown.
Some of the risks that make a person more prone to a stroke include hypertension, smoking, obesity and diabetes.
"Those diseases are very prevalent in this area, so we see a lot of stroke patients,” said Green-Brown.
In fact, she called southeast Missouri a part of the stroke belt. So, it’s important to know the symptoms. They include face, arm or speech problems, headaches, dizziness, and sudden confusion.
"We do not want you to delay. We do not want you to ignore any stroke symptoms,” said Green-Brown.
If you or someone you know shows any signs of symptoms, she recommends calling 9-1-1 immediately.
"Time lost is brain lost, so the sooner that we can get that blood vessel open, the better your prognosis and your recovery is going to be,” said Green-Brown.
If you’ve heard of the tip to take an aspirin every day to reduce your risk, she said it isn’t for everyone.
"An aspirin a day could keep a stroke away based on what your risk factors may be, ” said Green-Brown.
So, the best thing to do is control your risk factors.
"Be active, eat healthy, don’t smoke, follow your physician’s advice for stroke risk factor management,” said Green-Brown.
She also recommends knowing your family’s medical history and discussing it with your primary physician.
