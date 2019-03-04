What you need to know March 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, March 4.
Got your gloves and hats? You’ll need them this morning.
Lisa Michaels says it will be a frigid start to the week. Wind chill values will be in the negative digits.
Strong northerly winds will make most of the day feel like single digits to teens during the afternoon.
We will see a lot of sun today!
Cool mornings and sunshine will be the trend over the next several mornings. Each day we will get warmer heading towards the end of the week.
There is a chance for light rain and/or snow late on Thursday.
It looks like next weekend will be our next main weather event with more rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.
A longtime Missing in Action Lieutenant has been laid to rest.
We talked with small business owners in Cape Girardeau and Jackson who say business is going well.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating a Cape Girardeau trailer fire.
A Poplar Bluff man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run.
The ‘Momo challenge’ hoax scared one 5-year-old New Mexico boy to the point where he called police.
Two young girls have been reunited with their worried parents after search and rescue teams in California located them.
