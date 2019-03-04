Vouchers for female pets available at spay day in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri wants to help you in the process of spaying your pet.
Humane Society workers will hold a spay day on March 7 at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It starts at 9 a.m.
Vouchers will be given out for female pets only. Workers said you can get a voucher until the funds run out.
Workers want to remind pet owners not to bring their pets, just their information like age and weight.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri annually gives away over 30,000 dollars in vouchers through spay day and our year around program SNAP (Spay Neuter Assistance Program)
This provides families with limited income reduced rates for spay and neuter with the cooperation of local Veterinary Clinics.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.