VIDEO: Malnourished eagle unlikely to be returned to wild

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - An injured eagle was taken to a rehabilitation center in Tennessee for examination.
According to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said Sergeant Keith Mitchell, Wildlife Officer Sam Bedwell, and Boating Officer Kenan Lamberth rescued the eagle from a residence in Chester County.
The eagle had a broken wing, one eye that was shriveled up and was malnourished.
Officials said the veterinarian believes the eye was likely injured during the mating season when two males were fighting. The eye damage seems to be from a talon from another male striking the eye.
The eagle has no depth perception after losing one eye according to officials. Because of this, the bird cannot catch pray. Birds in this situation often have to scavenge for a meal, officials said.
There is good news. Officials said the eagle has hope for recovery, but it is unlikely he will be returned to the wild due to his extensive injuries.
As far as the bird’s future, after treatment it can be used at a facility for wildlife education.
If you find an injured wild animal, please contact an authorized Wildlife Rehabilitator before picking up the animal. You can find a list of authorized Wildlife Rehabilitators at https://www.tn.gov/twra/law-enforcement.
