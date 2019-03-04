WATCH: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers State of the State address

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is changing up the annual State of the State address this year.
He's going to deliver the traditional address Monday in Nashville, but afterwards, he's hitting the road to deliver regional addresses.
On Monday night, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will deliver his first State of the State address, unveiling his budget proposal and outlining his priorities for the year ahead.
"It’s his chance to get down more into specifics about what he wants the legislature to do in the way of new bills, new programs,” said WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson.
The governor has already announced some of his priorities.
He wants to spend $4 million to increase STEM training in K-12 schools, $40 million to provide more school resource safety officers, and $15 million to expand access to mental health services.
Nelson said getting all of that done would be challenging for any governor.
"Governor Lee has more challenges than most because this is his first government job, so he’s learning a lot by doing the job,” Nelson said.
After his State of the State Monday in Nashville, Lee will deliver regional addresses, including one at U of M on Thursday night.
The event is free and open to the public, but you will need a ticket.
“It’s a way of kind of taking his general message to the state as a whole and then tailoring it to west Tennessee in this case,” Nelson said.
Gov. Lee said it will allow him to engage with as many Tennesseans as possible, as his plans start to take shape.
