Small businesses faring well during big retail store hardships

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - We talked with small business owners in Cape Girardeau and Jackson who say business is going well despite seeing other bigger retail stores struggle.
Recently, larger retail stores like Kmart, Payless ShoeSource and J.C. Penney, have fallen on some hard times. Kmart recently closed all their stores, Payless ShoeSource recently announced the closure of all their stores later this year and JC Penney’s announced it was closing dozens of their stores as well.
Meanwhile, we checked in with small businesses to see how they are doing despite the rocky roads their bigger competitors are facing.
While small businesses tend to see more fluctuations, the businesses we talked with have seen some success in the area lately.
Cape Girardeau and Jackson have seen new small businesses move in to try to turn a profit and to establish their name in the area recently. This includes ice cream shops, photographers, clothing stores and more.
One store we talked with is Summers Lane Boutique in Uptown Jackson. This store is owned by Heather Summers and Shelly Lane who wanted to help build women up and building relationships with everyone. They first decided to start up their business via Facebook in 2017.
"I always loved helping ladies feel better about themselves and just people in general," Summer mentioned. "Really with clothing, you just have that opportunity to help ladies feel better about themselves and help them find something that makes them feel special."
After online success, they decided to move to Uptown Jackson in a brick and mortar store last year to create more of a personal connection with their customers.
Summers said what sets them apart from the major retail stores is the personal experience they can offer to their shoppers.
"We really just try to get to know the customers and even try to find things that they're looking for that they want," Summers explained. "Just make them feel better about themselves. By offering that experience, they really become loyal and want to shop in the local smaller stores."
Summers said they are a member of the Uptown Jackson revitalization and works with other small businesses to offer a wholesome experience for people in the area for wherever they want to shop at.
She feels the customer base is strong and has given small businesses the much needed support in the community.
“Just great support from the local community and the surrounding areas,” Summers added. “I really think they love just shopping local, connecting with people, and having that special service where they can come in and know the owner or know the managers. They can really ask for something special and we can provide that for them.”
