SIU Dept. of Public Safety investigating report of sexual assault

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of a possible sexual assault.
According to police, the report was made on Sunday, March 3. It allegedly happened in Bowyer Hall and police say the victim and suspect are reported to be acquaintances and both are students.
All members are the campus community are encouraged to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement. You can click here for safety information and how to file a report.
If anyone has any information about this reported incident or has witnessed other crimes in this area or on campus, you’re asked to call SIU Department of Public Safety at 618-453-3771.
