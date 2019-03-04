1 shot, suspect arrested by police in Marion, IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - One person was shot on Friday, March 3 according to police in Marion, Illinois.
According to police they were called out at 10 a.m. for a shooting inside of a residence in the 1000 block of N. Otis Street.
Officers said they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound inside the residence.
The victim was taken an area hospital for treatment.
A suspect, identified as 20-year-old Dalton Wagner of Marion, was quickly located by officers at a nearby residence.
Wagner was taken into custody without incident.
He is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail awaiting formal charges. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
