Sheriff’s Office: Woman reportedly lost footing, fell, run over by truck tire

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a woman was run over by a truck tire on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mason B. Swift told authorities that when he was leaving a residence on the East side of the county, that a woman, who was on the side of the pick-up truck as it was moving.
Swift stated that the woman, Courtney Owen, lost her footing, fell and was run over by the truck’s passenger side rear tire.
Owen was transported to a local emergency room and then transferred to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital for treatment for multiple injuries.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says there is an open and ongoing investigation into the incident.
