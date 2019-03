“It was great to be back in Bollinger County to tour Crader Distribution Company and meet with Crader employees. After 100 consecutive months of positive job growth, we now have more job openings than jobseekers. In such a rapidly growing economy, it’s more important than ever to ensure Missourians can receive the education, training, and skills they need to successfully enter, or re-enter, the workforce.”

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)