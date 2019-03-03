One dead, one injured in Blytheville shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one person dead and another person injured, according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.
Thompson said in a media release that police went to the 1100-block of Evergreen Street around 11:30 a.m. March 3 after getting a call from citizens seeing subjects in the back of houses in the area with guns.
“A few minutes later, the department received a second call that a subject had been shot trying to break into a home in the 400 block of Summit,” Thompson said. “The 1100 block of Evergreen Street intersects with the 400 block of Summit Street.”
When police arrived, they saw two 17-year-old juveniles that had sustained gunshot wounds, Thompson said.
“One was found on the sidewalk and the other in (the) backyard of a home,” Thompson said. “Both juveniles were located in the 400 block of Summit Street. One of the juveniles was transported to the Great River Medical Center Emergency Room in Blytheville in critical condition. The other juvenile was deceased at the scene.”
Police are still investigating the case.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Blytheville police or Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.