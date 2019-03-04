Nearly $500K awarded to counties for road work

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been awarded to western Kentucky counties for road work.

That’s according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A total of $284,910 in discretionary funds have been awarded to the Fulton County Fiscal Court for vital resurfacing work.

A total of $196,160 of discretionary funds has been awarded to Ballard County Fiscal Court for road repairs and resurfacing work.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ballard County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.

Resurfacing work will address:

  • Kevil Road (County Road 1042) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 1.660
  • Wildlife Lodge Road (County Road 1327) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 0.644
  • Dennis Lane (County Road 1006) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 0.258
  • Pace Lane (County Road 1039) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 0.600

The Fulton County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.

Resurfacing work will address:

  • Running Slough Road (County Road 1224) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 3.066
  • Palestine Road (County Road 1111) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 1.129
“I want to thank Governor Bevin for his assistance in making several Ballard County roads safer. Governor Bevin and his amazing staff, including the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet leadership, are very progressive in assisting local governments in making our transportation system as safe as possible for those travelers who use our roads and to promote economic development.”
Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper

The road projects were submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration.

“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention. This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have large impacts to communities.”
KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas
"The people of Fulton County and the Fulton County Fiscal Court would like to express appreciation to the Secretary of Transportation and Governor Bevin for awarding us funding for the paving of these roads. We appreciate the leadership in the Transportation Cabinet and the Governor's office for recognizing our road issues and providing the funding for these repairs. We appreciate the aggressive approach this administration is taking to restore Kentucky's transportation infrastructure."
Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin

