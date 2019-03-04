Nearly $500K awarded to counties for road work

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been awarded to western Kentucky counties for road work.
That’s according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A total of $284,910 in discretionary funds have been awarded to the Fulton County Fiscal Court for vital resurfacing work.
A total of $196,160 of discretionary funds has been awarded to Ballard County Fiscal Court for road repairs and resurfacing work.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ballard County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.
Resurfacing work will address:
- Kevil Road (County Road 1042) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 1.660
- Wildlife Lodge Road (County Road 1327) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 0.644
- Dennis Lane (County Road 1006) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 0.258
- Pace Lane (County Road 1039) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 0.600
The Fulton County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.
Resurfacing work will address:
- Running Slough Road (County Road 1224) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 3.066
- Palestine Road (County Road 1111) from milepoint 0.000 to milepoint 1.129
The road projects were submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration.
