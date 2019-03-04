Nearly $500K awarded to counties for road work

$284,910 in discretionary funds have been awarded to the Fulton County Fiscal Court for vital resurfacing work“The people of Fulton County and the Fulton County Fiscal Court would like to express appreciation to the Secretary of Transportation and Governor Bevin for awarding us funding for the paving of these roads. We appreciate the leadership in the Transportation Cabinet and the Governor’s office for recognizing our road issues and providing the funding for these repairs. We appreciate the aggressive approach this administration is taking to restore Kentucky’s transportation infrastructure.”

Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin