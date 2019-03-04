MHSP participating in “Spring Aboard” boating safety campaign

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is participating in the “Spring Aboard” campaign which was developed by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators’ (NASBLA) and produced under a grant by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The goal of the annual campaign is to inform and motivate boaters to prepare for the upcoming boating season and how to enroll in a boater education class.
Boaters are encouraged to register for boating safety courses during the week of March 17 through March 23.
The following are Spring Aboard Boat Safety Courses being offered that week:
- MSHP Troop A: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 16 at Harry S Truman Visitor Center, 29027 Visitor Center Road, Warsaw, Mo.
- MSHP Troop D: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 17 at Dewey Short Visitor Center, 4500 Missouri Highway 165, Branson, Mo.
- MSHP Troop E: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at Troop E Headquarters, 4947 Highway 67 North, Poplar Bluff, Mo.
- MSHP Troop F: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at Advantage Marine, Beechwood Drive, Sunrise Beach, Mo.
- MSHP Troop I: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at Laclede Electric Co-Op, 1400 E. Route 66, Lebanon, Mo.
In Missouri, to sign up for a certified course in a classroom or online by clicking here.
The boater safety education course is free, but registration is required and boater ID cards cost $15.
Some form of boater education is required in 49 sates and U.S. territories.
Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984, who operates a vessel or personal watercraft on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating safety education card and photo ID.
According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, 80.6 percent of boating deaths occurred on boats where the boat operator had never received boating education instruction. Only 19.4 percent of deaths occurred on boats where the operator had received nationally approved boating safety education.
