Meet the Candidates Night in Carterville, IL

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - The Carterville, Illinois elections are coming up and the candidates want a chance to meet the voters.
On Saturday, March 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. you can meet and speak with the candidates running in the election on Tuesday, April 2.
Candidates include those running for Carterville City Council Alderpeople, John A. Logan College Trustee, Carterville School Board and Anna West Lindsey District Library Board.
This is at the Anne West Lindsey Library.
Library director Mary Stoner says this is not a debate but a chance to see the people whose names will be on the Carterville ballot.
