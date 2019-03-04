Jackson street to close for new courthouse construction

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A portion of West Washington Street will close while crews put up a crane for the construction of the new courthouse.
According to the City of Jackson, one block of the road will need to be temporarily closed while a crane is built. This will be between Court Street and North Missouri Street, starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6. Detours will be in effect.
This portion of W. Washington St. will be closed until around 4 p.m. on Friday, March 8.
According to the city, the south end of Court St. at W. Main Street will be open to local traffic only, meaning that customers of Harold’s Jewelry, Jones Drug Store and City Hall will still have access to on-street parking spaces along the road. However, other citizens traveling through the area are asked to follow the posted signs and avoid the area if possible.
Customers wanting to use the drive-thru at City Hall to pay a utility bill can use the entrance off of North Missouri Street to access the rear parking lot and driveway up to the teller’s window.
For more information, you can call the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300.
