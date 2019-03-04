IDOT: US 60/62 bridge to close for safety inspection

March 4, 2019

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Drivers traveling in the Cairo area will not be able to use the US 60/62 bridge for a portion of the last few weeks of March.

The Illinois Department of Transportation officials said the closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 18 at 8 a.m.

This extends through Thursday, March 21, at 12 p.m. and Monday, March 25 at 8 a.m.

Officials said the bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Crews will be performing required annual safety inspection of the structure.

