IDOT: US 60/62 bridge to close for safety inspection

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Drivers traveling in the Cairo area will not be able to use the US 60/62 bridge for a portion of the last few weeks of March.
The Illinois Department of Transportation officials said the closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 18 at 8 a.m.
This extends through Thursday, March 21, at 12 p.m. and Monday, March 25 at 8 a.m.
Officials said the bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.
Crews will be performing required annual safety inspection of the structure.
