Governor announces new child care group after video showing abuse at St. Louis daycare
The new group will make a thorough review of current child care regulations and will report back to the governor (Gov. Mike Parson, Twitter)
By James Long | March 4, 2019 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 4:59 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced a new Child Care Working Group that will work to ensure safe and quality care for children.

A video revealing a child abuse situation involving a former employee of Brighter Day Care and Preschool in St. Louis went viral last week. DHSS issued a revocation of the facility’s license, and arrests were made.

“The recent videos of what some Missouri children endure while in child care are horrific. Missouri parents who place their child into the hands of a child care provider expect their child will get safe, quality care while they work hard to support their family or further their education. I am committed to doing everything I can to protect our children. As a father, grandfather, and Governor, this must be a priority for us all.”
Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO)

Staff from the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Department of Social Services (DSS), Department of Public Safety (DPS), Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and the Attorney General’s (AG) office will meet as a working group over the coming weeks to determine opportunities for improvement.

The new group will make a thorough review of current child care regulations and will report back to the governor with recommendations by June 1, 2019.

