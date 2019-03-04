Governor announces new child care group after video showing abuse at St. Louis daycare

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced a new Child Care Working Group that will work to ensure safe and quality care for children.
A video revealing a child abuse situation involving a former employee of Brighter Day Care and Preschool in St. Louis went viral last week. DHSS issued a revocation of the facility’s license, and arrests were made.
Staff from the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Department of Social Services (DSS), Department of Public Safety (DPS), Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and the Attorney General’s (AG) office will meet as a working group over the coming weeks to determine opportunities for improvement.
The new group will make a thorough review of current child care regulations and will report back to the governor with recommendations by June 1, 2019.
