Frigid Morning!

Prepare to wear many layers this morning! Brrrr……
It will be a frigid start to the week with wind chill values in the negative digits. Strong northerly winds will make most of the day feel like single digits to teens during the afternoon. We will see a lot of sun today!
Cool mornings and sunshine will be the trend over the next several mornings. Each day we will get warmer heading towards the end of the week. There is a chance for light rain and/or snow late on Thursday. It looks like next weekend will be our next main weather event with more rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.
-Lisa
