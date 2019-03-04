First Alert: Evening temps to fall quickly

(KFVS) - Chief Meterologist Grant Dade says even with lots of sunshine temperatures are bitterly cold for the area and will continue to drop after sunset.
Evening temperatures will fall through the 20s with lows by morning in the single digits north to middle teens south.
Tuesday morning will also be brutally cold.
Single-digit feel-like temps are back again. Be sure to wear layers if you have to be outside, especially for students at the bus stop.
The colder air sticks around for much of the week.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny, dry and cold. Each day we will get warmer heading towards the end of the week.
There is a chance for light rain and/or snow late on Thursday.
It looks like next weekend will be our next main weather event, with more rain and thunderstorms possible.
