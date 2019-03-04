Deputies find drugs, paraphernalia in vehicle, Paducah man arrested

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they stopped a man for traffic violations on Friday, March 1 around 3 a.m.
Officials said Patrick B. Hollowell was stopped in a 2007 Ford Explorer on John Puryear Drive.
Hollowell has been charged with speeding 15 mph over the limit, failure to notify D.O.T. of an address change, first-degree first-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Deputies were assisted on scene by Paducah Police, K-9 Officer AJ Parrish.
Officer Parrish’s K-9 partner alerted on the presence of illicit drugs coming from the vehicle, which led deputies to a search of the vehicle according to deputies.
Deputies said drug paraphernalia containing quantities of suspected methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle. Officials said they learned Hollowell tampered with the contraband it in hopes of not being caught with it.
Hollowell was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was lodged.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.