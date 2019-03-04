Commonwealth seeks life behind bars for Parker in connection to school shooting

BENTON, KY (KFVS) - The Commonwealth has asked for life in prison against the teen charged with a 2018 western Kentucky school shooting.
Gabriel Parker is charged with two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in connection to the January 2018 shooting at Marshall Co. High School.
Court records show that the Commonwealth suggested life in prison without probation or parole until Parker has served a minimum of 25 years.
Because Parker is a juvenile, he cannot be given the death penalty. According to court documents, Parker was 15 at the time of the shooting and turned 16 on March 3, 2018.
The family of Preston Cope, one of the students killed in the shooting, filed a lawsuit against Parker. The families of other shooting victims filed a suit against the Marshall County School District.
The Commonwealth also asked for a trial date to be set. According to court documents, they believe the trial will take approximately 20 days.
The court motion was filed on Feb. 28, 2019 in Benton, Ky.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.