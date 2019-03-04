Chamber of Commerce hosting candidate forum in Mt. Vernon, IL

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - The Jefferson County, Illinois Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum in Mt. Vernon on Thursday, March 8.
The candidate forum will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Rolland Lewis Community Building.
The public is invited to attend.
Candidates, whose races are contested, have been invited to participate in the forum.
Candidates invited include Mt. Vernon City Council, Mt. Vernon City Schools District 80 School Board and Mt. Vernon Township High School (MVTHS) School Board.
Candidates will not be debating. Each will be asked three questions by the forum.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, school board candidates will be asked the following: why they decided to run for the school board, their experience and what their top three priorities they would liked to see addressed during their term in office.
Candidates for city council will be asked for their reason in running for the position, what their top priorities they would like to see addressed, and to address the East Side railroad crossing issue.
Registered voters will be making a decision on the candidates in the April 2 election.
Mt. Vernon City Council candidates include Donte Moore, Mike McDonough and Raymond Botch.
District 80 School Board candidates include Danny Young, Kent Jackson, Merle Hollman and David Edwards.
MVTHS School Board candidates include Terry Knowles, Christena “Tena” Byerly Elliott, Matthew Flanigan, Lora Mellott Greathouse and Jonathan Ashby.
For more information about the candidate forum call the Jefferson Count Chamber of Commerce at 618-242-5725.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.