4 arrested on drug charges following multi agency raid in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Four people were arrested after a multi-agency raid in Graves County, Ky. on Monday, March 4.
According to the sheriff’s office, Charles Scott, Conelius Jones, Vinisha Stubblefield and Shantula Johnson all of Mayfield are facing charges.
The investigation was conducted at three different houses.
Sheriff Jon Hayden said that drug investigations detectives completed an investigation into the illegal distribution of cocaine by 51-year-old Charles Scott.
Officers from the following agencies, DEA, ATF, FBI, Kentucky State Police DESI Unit and Mayfield Police Department assisted in the execution and arrest of individuals at Irvin Court in Pryorsburg, S 8th Street and Willow Drive in Mayfield.
Officers seized crack cocaine, marijuana and a large amount of money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Arrested and charged include:
Charles Scott, 51:
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree Cocaine >4grams 2nd Offense
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Cornelius Jones 36, Vinisha Stubblefield 35, and Shantula Johnson 35:
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
All four were booked in the Graves County Jail.
Pictured below are Scott, Jones, Johnson, and Stubblefield:
