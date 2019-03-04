6 arrested on drug charges after investigation at Paducah home

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Six people were arrested after an investigation involving drug activity at a Paducah home.
Detectives with the drug division and deputies executed a search warrant at in the 3300 block of Bullard Street on March 1.
Detectives and deputies found Michelle L. Franklin, 42, of Paducah; Jonathan Hernandez, 29, of Paducah, and Kenneth Vasseur, 31, of Paducah inside the home.
Joseph S. Taylor, 29, of Ledbetter was inside a camper in the backyard. Johnny Hernandez, 60, of Paducah and Timothy Wilson, 37, of Paducah were found in the backyard.
During the search of the Franklin residence methamphetamine, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia was found, including methamphetamine smoking pipes, and hypodermic syringes and/or needles.
All six were arrested, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Pictured below: Johnathan Hernandez, Johnny Hernandez, Joseph Taylor, Kenneth Vasseur, Michelle Franklin, and Timothy Wilson.
Michelle L. Franklin
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
Johnny Hernandez
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
Timothy Wilson
- Possession of Marijuana
- Failure to Notify D.O.T. of Address Change
Jonathon Hernandez
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
Joseph S. Taylor
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
- Possession of Marijuana
Kenneth Vasseur
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS
