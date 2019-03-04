Are you prepared? It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Monday, March 4, is the first day of Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week and nationwide Severe Weather Awareness Week.
The severe weather awareness campaigns runs through Friday, March 8.
Each day is set aside to focus and educate what you and your family can do to be ready in case their is a severe weather event.
- Monday, March 4 is Have a Plan/Receive Weather Information Day.
- Tuesday, March 5 is Tornado Safety Day. Expect to hearing outdoor warning sirens and weather alert radios. In Missouri there will be a statewide weather drill at 10 a.m. If there is severe weather in the forecast, the drill will be moved to Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, March 6 is Lightning Safety Day.
- Thursday, March 7 is Hail/Wind Safety Day.
- Friday, March 8 is Flood Safety Day. The focus of Friday is to urge drivers to never drive through floodwaters, not to drive around barriers, slow down while driving when visibility is limited, and to seek higher ground immediately if you wind up in floodwater.
The National Weather Service has more information about Severe Weather Awareness Week here.
For more information on how prepare for severe weather click here. The Missouri Storm Aware website includes information on how to take shelter from tornadoes in specific locations, how avoid flash flooding and information on weather alert radios and outdoor sirens.
Missourians are also encouraged to make a plan and prepare a kit in the event of severe weather. Click here for more details on the Missouri’s Ready in 3 program.
According to the National Weather Service, there were 47 tornadoes with one death and seven injuries in Missouri in 2018. In 2017, there was one death and 32 injuries due to tornadoes. There were no deaths or injuries reported in 2016.
