Accident Forgiveness: Couple forgives teen driver who crashed into their bedroom

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Joshua and Lauren Condict were having dinner with friends Saturday evening when they got a text from a neighbor.
“'There’s a car in your bedroom’ so like ‘we need to get home,’" Joshua said.
As the Condicts pulled up to their drive-way, off South Perkins and Quince Road, they didn't panic about the huge hole in their house.
Instead, they immediately rushed to check on the driver, 17-year-old Levelle Davis and his family who later showed up.
“We introduced ourselves, asked them their names. I hugged the guy. Like I said before, I knew that he was startled,” Lauren said.
"I didn't even know I hit the house until I got out and literally saw the hallway. I thought I hit a tree or something," Davis said.
Davis claims he hit a pothole.
“So that made me swerve over to the side and that’s when I jumped the curb. I was trying to hit my break but my foot slid over to the gas so it propelled me over to the front,” Davis said.
WMC Action News 5 returned to the scene to check the road Sunday morning and found an area with ponding and crumbled gravel that could be a hazard.
The Condicts say what caused the crash didn't matter at that moment.
“They offered us their information but we were like ‘we don’t need your information, that’s what insurance is for’ and then we prayed for them,” Lauren said.
However, officers weren't so forgiving.
Davis was issued citations for failure to maintain proper control, no insurance, striking a fixed object, and no driver's license.
Adding to his trouble, the sedan struck a gas line prompting Memphis police to evacuate nearby residents and divert traffic as MLGW crews made repairs.
"I'm really sorry that all of our neighbors had to be evacuated from their homes," Lauren said.
Although the Condicts were in good spirits about the entire ordeal, they say this stretch of South Perkins is notorious for speeders.
“Probably four houses down, all in a row, these houses had a car in it at one point or another,” Joshua said.
In many of those incidents, the Condicts say their neighbors have been hurt.
They consider it a blessing that they were unharmed and able to offer forgiveness.
“That’s what Jesus would do. Jesus would love him. Jesus would forgive him,” Lauren said.
