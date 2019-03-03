First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Get ready for some seriously cold and windy weather as arctic air blows into the region this afternoon through tonight. Patchy snow (with some areas of rain and sleet) will likely grab the attention this morning but the bigger story is going to be the near-record cold air blowing in to start the work week. Wind chills overnight and especially daybreak Monday will be near or even below zero! In the meantime Advisories remain in effect for much of SE MO and S IL for today, but accumulations look to be pretty light overall….although some slick spots could develop. Precip should be tapering off to just snow showers or flurries by afternoon and evening but winds will be increasing and temps falling. Blustery north winds and falling temps will combine to make it seriously cold tonight and Monday…daybreak lows in the SD’s and teens…and highs mainly in the 20s despite the stronger March sun angle.