First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Arctic air is blowing in from the northwest this evening, and will be with us for the start of the work week. Skies will clear out overnight….but north winds will blow in very cold air. By daybreak Monday morning we’ll have air temperatures ranging from the SD’s north to the mid teens south. However, gusty northwest winds will create wind chill factors at or even below zero right when folks are heading off to school and/or work. Monday will be mostly sunny but quite cold and breezy…with highs mainly in the 20s…maybe nudging 30° in our far southern counties. And Monday night into Tuesday will be quite cold again…but with less wind, thankfully. The upside of this pattern is that we’ll have dry weather for at least the next 3 or 4 days. We’re getting into the time of year when the stronger sun angle can make it feel warmer than it really is…and bank thermometers, etc. start to read higher than the actual air temperature especially when winds are light. This may be the case by about Wednesday.