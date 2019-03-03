First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Winter weather system on track for late tonight through Sunday. Models have been trending a bit colder again (more snow, less rain) but accumulation forecasts continue to slowly drop as the whole storm looks to be a bit weaker and faster. Latest indications show maybe 1 to 3 across our northwestern counties….with less than an inch across the southeast. Given early March sun angle and surface air temps near or even above freezing, much the snow may melt on contact especially on roads, sidewalks, etc. None the less some slick travel is still likely especially Sunday morning. Precip looks to be ending pretty quickly by about mid-day…with just some snow showers in the afternoon and evening. However…increasing north winds will make for a cold and blustery afternoon and evening….and if roads are still wet we could see some icy spots Sunday night into Monday morning.