First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Winter weather system on track for late tonight through Sunday. Models have been trending a bit colder again (more snow, less rain) but accumulation forecasts continue to slowly drop as the whole storm looks to be a bit weaker and faster. Latest indications show maybe 1 to 3 across our northwestern counties….with less than an inch across the southeast. Given early March sun angle and surface air temps near or even above freezing, much the snow may melt on contact especially on roads, sidewalks, etc. None the less some slick travel is still likely especially Sunday morning. Precip looks to be ending pretty quickly by about mid-day…with just some snow showers in the afternoon and evening. However…increasing north winds will make for a cold and blustery afternoon and evening….and if roads are still wet we could see some icy spots Sunday night into Monday morning.
The work week will get off to an unusually cold start as a polar low rotates through eastern Canada and drives arctic air all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Wind chill factors Monday morning will be right around zero! Highs on Monday look to be mainly in the 20s…climbing back to around freezing on Tuesday afternoon (though it will stay pretty breezy.) Southwest flow aloft will bring warmer weather later in the week…but a warm front could bring some light rain about Thursday night into Friday….as temps warm back into the 50s. Early indications show a chance of thunderstorms for next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.